MEXICO CITY Nov 24 Moody's on Tuesday
downgraded Mexican state-oil giant Pemex's foreign and local
currency ratings to Baa1 from A3.
"Moody's believes that Pemex's credit metrics will
deteriorate further in the short to medium term as oil prices
remain depressed, production continues to drop, taxes remain
high, and the company's capex needs are financed with debt,"
Moody's credit officer Nymia Almeida said in a statement.
In response, Pemex said it had expected the downgrade since
Aug. 25, and added that it had taken various measures to improve
its finances, including renegotiating pension liabilities and
cost-cutting.
The company also said that last June, it discovered new oil
fields that could hold reserves of up to 350 million barrels.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Luis Rojas; Editing by
Sandra Maler)