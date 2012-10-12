(Corrects yield to 4.824 percent) Oct 12 Petroleos Mexicanos on Friday added $1 billion of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Pemex said in a statement released Friday the bond's yield was 4.824 percent. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PEMEX AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 06/27/2044 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 110.911 FIRST PAY 12/27/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.8 24 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A