UPDATE 2-Iraqi Kurds plan independence referendum on Sept. 25
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
June 29 Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on Thursday sold $400 million of 3(a)(2) exempt fixed rate notes guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PEMEX AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 12/20/2022 TYPE EX-IM NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/20/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.95 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/06/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
ROME, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's Prince Charles called on Wednesday for greater diversity in crop planting to feed a growing population in the face of global warming.