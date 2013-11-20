MEXICO CITY Nov 20 The chief executive of
Mexico's state-run oil monopoly Pemex on Wednesday
criticized the compensation paid to the chairman of Spain's
Repsol as excessive, amid a tussle over the handling of
a dispute involving Argentina.
Emilio Lozoya, CEO of Pemex - which has a 9.4 percent stake
in Repsol - also told Mexico's Congress that the oil giant was
not looking to tie up with Mexican billionaire tycoon Carlos
Slim in a bid to oust Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau.
Argentina seized Repsol's majority stake in Buenos
Aires-based energy firm YPF last year, arguing it had
not done enough to invest in output.
Since then, Repsol has vowed to sue any firm that partners
with YPF to cover losses stemming from the expropriation, which
it says merits a $10.5 billion reimbursement. Pemex has
disagreed with Repsol's strategy.
The Mexican oil monopoly has had talks about the prospect of
exploiting the vast Vaca Muerta shale field owned by YPF as part
of its bid to work on projects outside Mexico, stoking
differences between Pemex and Repsol.
Pemex has in the past threatened to sell out of Repsol due
to differences with Brufau.
"Our criticism has been about the compensation .. of the
administration," Lozoya told a Congressional hearing.
Brufau was paid more than 7 million euros ($9.42 million) in
2012, making him one of Spain's highest-paid executives,
including retirement payments of 2.7 million euros which he has
said he will renounce in the future.
Lozoya said a 22 million euro severance package for Brufau
should he leave Repsol was another example of excessive
compensation given the company's recent returns.
"This relationship between shareholder return and
compensation for the administration is completely outside
international norms," he added. Lozoya said Pemex's return on
its stake in Repsol had been "zero" since Brufau took over.
Repsol declined to comment.
Repsol's shares have risen 12.8 percent since October 2004,
when Brufau took over as CEO of Repsol. By comparison, the share
price of Norway's Statoil rose 41.8 percent during the same
period while oil major BP has fallen 9.6 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"All oil companies are different, so they are not easily
comparable," said David Shields, an independent oil analyst
based in Mexico City.
"Who invests in Spanish companies when Spain is going down
the drain? That's what Pemex did," said Shields, noting Spain's
feeble economic performance in recent years.
PROFITS VERSUS INVESTMENTS
But some investors want more profits to be returned to
shareholders rather than invested in new exploration and
production projects.
This was the main point of contention when Pemex teamed up
with shareholder Sacyr in a failed attempt to overthrow
Brufau in 2011.
While Repsol has said it remains committed to investing in
new projects, other European integrated oil majors have recently
promised to control spending and put more cash in the pockets of
investors.
Repsol's production has risen 7 percent so far this year,
outstripping an average 2-3 percent output growth for peers.
Pemex on Tuesday reiterated in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that half of its stake in
Repsol has been registered with "available for sale" status.
Separately, Spain's ABC newspaper reported on Tuesday that
Pemex wanted Slim to buy a stake in Spain's Repsol to gain more
say on Repsol's board. Spokesmen for Slim and Pemex have denied
it.
In August, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed an
energy sector overhaul that seeks to lure billions of dollars in
foreign and private investment to boost the country's oil and
gas sector. It is the axis of a wider economic reform push that
spans telecoms to taxes.
Mexico's Congress is expected to vote on the energy reform
before the end of the year.