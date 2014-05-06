(Adds date of next Pemex board meeting in 7th paragraph, changes headline)

MEXICO CITY May 6 Two members of the board of Mexico's national oil company Pemex said on Tuesday the company has yet to make a decision about whether or not to sell its 9.3 percent stake in Spain's Repsol.

Pemex, which is Repsol's third-biggest stakeholder, has had an increasingly confrontational relationship with the Spanish oil major, due in large part to disagreements over how Repsol handled the loss of a unit in Argentina and the degree of influence it has allowed its Mexican partner.

Pemex is mulling a sale and has hired Credit Agricole to handle the details, according to a published report on Monday in Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, which cited unnamed financial sources.

"This is a decision for the Pemex board of directors," Miguel Messmacher, Mexico's deputy finance minister and a member of Pemex's board of directors, told reporters.

"It is a subject that has not even reached the board," added Lourdes Melgar, who is Mexico's deputy energy minister and also a Pemex board member.

The two declined to comment further on the matter.

A high-ranking Pemex official told Reuters that no decision had been made on whether to sell all or part of the company's Repsol stake. The matter was not on the agenda for the board's next scheduled meeting on May 14, the official added.

At current market prices, the Pemex stake in Repsol is worth 2.3 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

($1 = 0.7177 Euros)