SYDNEY, April 22 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence
said on Saturday the United States would honour a controversial
refugee deal with Australia, under which the United States would
resettle 1,250 asylum seekers, a deal President Donald Trump had
described as "dumb".
Pence told a joint news conference with Australian Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney that the deal would be
subject to vetting, and that honouring the deal "doesn't mean
that we admire the agreement".
Pence also said an aircraft carrier strike group, led by the
USS Carl Vinson, heading for waters off the Korean peninsula
would be in the Sea of Japan within days.
He said Washington believed that a nuclear-free Korean
peninsula could be achieved peacefully because of the Trump
administration's new engagement with China.
