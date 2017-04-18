Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said he would discuss a broad framework on bilateral economic cooperation with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence without going into any details in their first round of talks on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Aso, who is also finance minister, said he would not discuss any bilateral free trade agreement with Pence when he visits Tokyo on Tuesday.

