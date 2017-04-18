(Corrects to 12-nation TPP, not 10, paragraph 2, corrects
Subaru's stock code, paragraph 14)
By Roberta Rampton
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence
will meet with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on
Tuesday, kicking off talks in Tokyo that the White House hopes
will open doors in Japan for U.S.-made products and attract
Japanese investment for infrastructure projects in the United
States.
Tokyo is the second stop on Pence's 10-day tour of Asia, a
trip aimed at emphasizing that U.S. President Donald Trump wants
to boost U.S. trade in the region even though he killed the
12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact shortly
after taking office.
"We thought it was important, particularly post-withdrawal
(from) TPP, to let the region know that we haven't forgotten
about them," a White House economic policy adviser, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, told reporters traveling with Pence.
Advocates for the TPP, negotiated by former President Barack
Obama and supported by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said
it would have dramatically reduced tariffs on U.S. goods and
opened new markets. The deal was supported by business groups,
but U.S. labor interests argued it would hurt American workers
and Trump said he could negotiate a better deal.
Trump campaigned for office on an "America First" platform,
saying he would boost U.S. manufacturing jobs and shrink the
country's trade deficit with countries like Japan. Last year,
Japan had a $69 billion trade surplus with the United States,
the U.S. Treasury Department said, expressing concern over what
it called the "persistence" of the imbalance.
Trump has in the past complained that Japan keeps its
currency artificially low, though a Treasury Department report
last week did not label Japan a currency manipulator. The issue
is not expected to be raised in talks on Tuesday.
Trump also vowed to renegotiate existing trade deals to
focus on bilateral agreements rather than regional ones. Even
the five-year-old Korea-U.S. trade agreement could come under
scrutiny for "tweaks," the adviser said.
MORE TALKS TO COME
Trump and Abe agreed in February to have Pence and Aso, who
is also Japan's finance minister, open an economic dialogue.
The leaders are expected on Tuesday to agree on principles
and a process for further detailed discussions between Japanese
officials and the U.S. Commerce, Treasury, State and Agriculture
Departments, as well as the U.S. Trade Representative, the
adviser said.
Pence and Aso are not expected to get into the details.
Japan wants to avoid opening talks on a bilateral trade deal for
fear of being pressured into opening up highly protected areas
of its economy, such as agriculture.
Tuesday's discussions will not prescribe a free-trade deal,
though the talks eventually could lead to those kinds of
negotiations, the White House adviser said.
"We ultimately want this to be about, how do we get more
American products to Japan?" the adviser said.
Pence will meet Abe for a working lunch. They are expected
to be joined by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in Tokyo
for his own talks with Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko.
INDIANA MODEL
Pence developed ties with Japanese business and political
leaders as governor of Indiana, a state that is home to Subaru
, Honda and Toyota plants, and about
260 Japanese companies in total employing about 60,000
residents.
"To some extent, we want to do for the United States what we
did for Indiana," the White House adviser said.
It is the top U.S. state for per-capita foreign direct
investment from Japan, including higher-technology and
better-paying manufacturing jobs, said Victor Smith, Pence's
commerce secretary when he led the state.
"This is not your dingy lit, oil-on-the-floor manufacturing
facilities. These are LED-lit, epoxy-sealed floors with robots
everywhere," Smith said in an interview on Friday.
The Trump administration wants to find more of that kind of
foreign direct investment, and hopes to attract some with the $1
trillion plan to rebuild U.S. roads, bridges and other types of
infrastructure.
Pence will take that message to upcoming stops this week in
Jakarta and Sydney. While no immediate announcements are
expected from Tokyo, the White House expects a "handful" of
investment announcements while Pence is in Australia this
weekend, the adviser said.
Pence is due to meet with business leaders at each of his
stops, starting on Tuesday morning in Seoul. Those sessions are
aimed at reassuring businesses that trade in the United States
is worth their while.
"Part of the trip is the very big symbolism of listening,"
the adviser said. "We're not pivoting away from the region."
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg, Kiyoshi Takenaka, Leika
Kihara in Tokyo and David Lawder in Washington; Editing by G
Crosse, Toni Reinhold)