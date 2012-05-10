* 67 pct of shareholders vote against pay package

* Company to withdraw changes to remuneration report

* To undertake "full review" of remuneration policies

May 10 Britain's top car dealer Pendragon Plc is backtracking on pay rises for its executives after shareholders voted to reject the pay package.

The rebellion is the latest in a "Shareholder Spring" spreading from Britain and driven by investor hostility to big rewards for bosses of companies whose shares are flagging.

Shares of Pendragon -- whose 250-plus retail outlets trade as Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Chatfields -- have lost 18 percent of their value over the past year.

"I would like, on behalf of the Board, to take this opportunity to reassure all shareholders that we have taken their objections about short term and long term incentive plans seriously," Pendragon Chairman Mike Davies said in a statement.

The company will withdraw all changes in the remuneration report pending consultation with shareholders, and undertake a full review of remuneration policies, including newly proposed policies which would have impacted this and coming years, Davies said after 67 percent of the company's shareholders voted against its directors' pay package.

Earlier this month, Aviva chief executive Andrew Moss stepped down, becoming the biggest casualty in the investor revolt over pay.

British newspaper group Trinity Mirror, Swiss bank UBS, Credit Suisse and Barclays have also seen similar revolts.

Pendragon had proposed raising annual performance related pay to 150 percent of base salary for 2012 from 100 percent for 2011, according to the company's latest annual report.

Earlier on Thursday, Pendragon reported a strong start to the year, with new car sales posting a 15.7 percent increase on a like-for-like basis.