LONDON Feb 19 Pendragon PLC : * FY revenue 3,635.1 million STG versus 3,465.8 million STG +5% * Underlying* profit before tax 36.4 million STG versus 30.8 million STG +18% * Proposed a return to dividend list and expects to maintain a progressive

dividend policy for the future * Expects to continue to gain market share in the used sector and maintain used

margin in 2013.