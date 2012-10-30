BRIEF-Cayman Golden Century Wheel Group unit to invest 15.13 bln won to set up new plant
* Says its unit plans to invest 15.13 billion won to set up a new plant in China for market expansion
LONDON Oct 30 Pendragon PLC : * New car volume and used car margin have improved in quarter three compared
with the prior year. * Operating profit is up by £1.5M in quarter three compared with the prior year * Underlying trading performance remains in line with our expectations for the
full year
