LONDON Oct 31 Britain's largest car dealership
Pendragon said on Friday its full-year performance would
be ahead of expectations after an increase in visits to its
website boosted sales, which contributed to a rise in
third-quarter profits.
Pendragon, which runs more than 250 retail outlets and
trades under the names Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Quicks
across Britain, said its operating profit rose by 28.8 percent
in the three months to Sept. 30.
"Given the continued strong performance in quarter three, we
will be ahead of expectations for the full year," Chief
Executive Trevor Finn said in a statement, without providing
further details.
The company is expected to post full-year operating profit
of 86 million pounds, according to analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters, up from 77 million pounds in 2013.
Pendragon's shares were up more than 4 percent by 0821 GMT.
Analysts at Jefferies, which has a "buy" rating on the
company, said it was upgrading gross margins by roughly 10 basis
points for used and new sales.
Pendragon said a 17 percent increase in visits to its
website, which it has focused on improving over the last year,
had been fundamental to a strategy which has seen both used and
new car sales rise.
High-definition videos of selected vehicles allow customers
to browse online before visiting to a dealership.
Friday's results are a further sign of Britain's buoyant car
market, with new vehicle sales expected to hit 2.45 million in
2014, returning to levels seen before the 2008-09 financial
crisis.
Earlier this week, competitor Lookers forecast
better than expected full-year results, benefiting from the
recovery in the British new vehicle market.
(1 US dollar = 0.6262 British pound)
