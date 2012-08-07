Aug 7 British car dealer Pendragon Plc's
profit rose 30 percent during the first half of the year helped
by the strong performance at its new and used-vehicle segments
particularly in the second quarter.
The company, whose motor car business operates under the
brands Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, Chatfields and California,
said it continued to expect a positive performance from its
used-cars segment given the improvement in margin seen in the
second quarter.
Pretax profit during January-June rose to 23.6 million
pounds ($36.9 million) from 18.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to 1.91 billion pounds.
New vehicle like-for-like sales rose about 14 percent, while
that from used vehicles increased 7.5 percent.
Pendragon's shares, which have doubled in value since the
start of the year, closed at 16.25 pence on London Stock
Exchange on Monday.