Aug 7 British car dealer Pendragon Plc's profit rose 30 percent during the first half of the year helped by the strong performance at its new and used-vehicle segments particularly in the second quarter.

The company, whose motor car business operates under the brands Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, Chatfields and California, said it continued to expect a positive performance from its used-cars segment given the improvement in margin seen in the second quarter.

Pretax profit during January-June rose to 23.6 million pounds ($36.9 million) from 18.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to 1.91 billion pounds.

New vehicle like-for-like sales rose about 14 percent, while that from used vehicles increased 7.5 percent.

Pendragon's shares, which have doubled in value since the start of the year, closed at 16.25 pence on London Stock Exchange on Monday.