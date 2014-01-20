UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
Jan 20 Dr Peng Telecom and Media Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit up 110 percent y/y at about 434 million yuan ($71.7 million)
* Says profit more than doubles on bigger users base, rising network usage from data centres and cloud computing
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tan26v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.