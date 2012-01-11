Jay Paterno, son of former head coach Joe Paterno, at a football game in Columbus, Ohio, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan/Files

Jay Paterno, the son of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, said on Tuesday he is resigning from the university's football program.

Paterno, who worked as Penn State's quarterbacks coach, said in a statement that the decision followed a talk with Bill O'Brien, the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator tapped last week to take over the school's legendary but now tarnished football program.

In November, Paterno's 85-year-old father and Penn State University President Graham Spanier were fired by trustees for failing to tell police what they knew about child sex-abuse accusations involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky faces 52 charges stemming from accusations made by 10 men who say he molested them as juveniles.

Sandusky, 67, has maintained his innocence. No date has been set for his trial, and he is under house arrest.

Jay Paterno's departure means that no one with the name Paterno will be associated with the Penn State football program for the first time since 1950.

(Reporting by James Kelleher; editing by Dan Burns)