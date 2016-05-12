BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 12 Oil and natural gas producer Penn Virginia Corp and some of its units have filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest company to fall victim to a slump in oil prices.
The company said the restructuring will reduce its long-term debt by more than $1 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.