By John Tilak and Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, June 8 Canadian energy producer Penn
West Petroleum Ltd has received several bids
from companies for its Viking light oil assets as it races to
avoid a default, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Bidders include Raging River Exploration Inc,
Crescent Point Energy Corp, Whitecap Resources Inc
and Teine Energy, said the sources, who declined to be
named because they were not authorized to comment on the
process.
The Calgary-based company, which is working with Royal Bank
of Canada on the sale, is seeing strong demand for the
assets, which could fetch more than C$500 million ($395
million), according to the sources.
Penn West has been under enormous financial pressure in
recent weeks over its large debt burden, and said last month it
might default on its debt at the end of the second quarter. At
the time, it also raised doubts about its ability to continue as
a going concern.
A slump in oil prices over the past two years has hit energy
producers, and highly leveraged companies such as Penn West have
struggled as a result.
Penn West's Viking assets, which produce almost 20,000
barrels of oil equivalent daily, are important to the company,
and its willingness to sell them highlights the financial state
the company is in. It has reported net losses in the past three
years and carries net debt of about C$1.9 billion.
The company is trying to sell other assets as well.
"Penn West continues to pursue multiple avenues to both
reduce its absolute debt levels and to negotiate with its
lenders to amend its financial covenants," Penn West spokesman
Paul Surmanowicz said. He declined to comment on the bids.
All four bidders have a presence in the Viking area of
Saskatchewan, a light oil region that is attractive to energy
producers because of its low costs to recover crude and
competitive production costs.
Crescent Point is one of the most-active investors in the
Canadian oil industry. While the company has made about 20
acquisitions in the last decade, it has slowed its dealmaking
pace in recent months. Its most-recent acquisition was Coral
Hill Energy in August 2015.
Whitecap in May said it plans to buy some assets in
southwest Saskatchewan from Husky Energy for C$595
million.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 77 percent of
Teine Energy, a Saskatchewan-focused energy producer.
Raging River and RBC declined comment. Crescent Point,
Whitecap and Teine did not respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 1.2656 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak, Matt Scuffham and Nia Williams;
Editing by Alan Crosby)