April 30 Canadian oil producer Penn West
Petroleum Ltd's first-quarter loss nearly
tripled due to lower production and a slide in crude prices.
The company, which warned in January that it may have
trouble nmeeting cash flow covenants on C$2.1 billion ($1.74
billion) bonds, said it expected to finalize deals with
bondholders to amend some of the covenants in the current
quarter.
Penn West's cash flow from operating activities, a measure
of its ability to pay for drilling and other projects, fell to
C$156 million, or 22 Canadian per share, in the first quarter,
from C$222 million, or 55 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Net loss widened to C$248 million, or 49 Canadian cents per
share, in the quarter ended Mar. 31, from C$89 million, or 18
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total production fell 15 percent to 94,905 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
The average sales price for light oil and natural gas
liquids halved to C$46.11 per barrel, while heavy oil prices
plunged 56 percent to C$30.20.
Up to Wednesday's close, Penn West's stock had fallen 70
percent over the past 12 months.
($1 = 1.2050 Canadian dollars)
