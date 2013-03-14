March 14 Financier CIT Group Inc plans
to start charging J.C. Penney Co vendors a 1.0 percent
surcharge on all invoices, a person familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
Dow Jones, which earlier reported the news, said a surcharge
would begin April 1 because the business lender feels the
retailer presents a greater credit risk.
Dow Jones had also reported that the surcharge would be
charged directly to Penney and not its vendors, though the
source said that was not the case.
Penney declined to comment. CIT spokesman Curt Ritter said
CIT does not comment on client or customer credit decisions.
J.C. Penney shares fell 1.7 percent to $15.39 on Thursday.
CIT and other finance companies, known in the industry as
factors, provide short-term loans to supplier while they are
waiting to be paid by those receiving their goods or services.
The news followed the department store chain's results for
the first year of its transformation plan, which saw it burn
through nearly $1 billion in cash as sales fell 25 percent.
Penney had $930 million in cash at the end of the fiscal
year that ended in early February, less than the $1 billion
finance chief Ken Hannah had projected in November.
Since the quarterly report, Standard & Poor's downgraded
Penney's debt, while several Wall Street firms downgraded their
rating in its shares.
At an investor conference earlier this week, Hannah sought
to reassure Wall Street. In a note on Thursday, Carol Levenson,
an analyst for Gimme Credit, which recommends selling Penney
debt, faulted Hannah for not saying whether Penney could fund
its transformation with cash from operations.