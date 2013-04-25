BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says does not exclude any options to increase T-Mobile US value
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 25 Billionaire investor George Soros reported a 7.9 percent passive stake in J.C. Penney Co on Thursday, sending shares of the struggling department store chain up more than 7 percent.
The century-old retailer has been exploring various capital-raising options with its financial advisers after a steep sales slump followed former CEO Ron Johnson's attempt at a turnaround.
Earlier this month, Penney borrowed $850 million from its $1.85 billion revolving credit facility to help buy inventory and revamp its business strategy.
Johnson's dramatic changes alienated core customers without bringing in new ones and led to a 25 percent decline in sales last year. In early April, Johnson was replaced with his predecessor Myron Ullman, who is bringing back the old pricing strategy that relied heavily on coupons to woo shoppers.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Soros said he owned about 17.4 million shares of Penney. Its shares were up 6.6 percent at $16.25 in after-hours trading.
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage: