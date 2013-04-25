BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says does not exclude any options to increase T-Mobile US value
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 25 Billionaire investor George Soros reported a 7.9 percent passive stake in struggling department store chain J.C. Penney Co on Thursday.
Penney shares rose 6.3 percent to $16.20 in after-hours trading.
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage: