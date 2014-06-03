LONDON, June 3 British water group Pennon
reported a 9 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit to
207.3 million pounds, beating analyst estimates, after tariff
increases and new customers helped its South West Water
subsidiary.
The utility also said it would pay a full-year dividend of
30.31 pence, in line with expectations, a 6.5 percent rise on
the previous year.
"The company continues to deliver robust operational
performance and improving standards of customer service,
notwithstanding the dry summer of 2013 and then the extreme
weather and resultant flooding of last winter," said Pennon
Chairman Ken Harvey.
South West Water has been granted enhanced status under the
water regulator's business plan review, meaning the regulated
tariffs it can charge out to 2020 are now largely clear, giving
investors revenue clarity.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)