May 25 British water utility Pennon Group Plc said its full year pretax profit grew marginally, as strength in its energy recovery unit offset lower water prices set by Britain's regulator.

Pennon said group pretax profit rose to 211.3 million pounds ($308.7 million) for the year to March 31 from 210.7 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which supplies water across Devon, Cornwall and Dorset through its South West Water unit, said revenue fell 0.4 percent to 1.35 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6846 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)