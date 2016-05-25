China stocks mixed, concerns over policy tightening linger; Hong Kong up
SHANGHAI, May 23 China's main stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday morning, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
May 25 British water utility Pennon Group Plc said its full year pretax profit grew marginally, as strength in its energy recovery unit offset lower water prices set by Britain's regulator.
Pennon said group pretax profit rose to 211.3 million pounds ($308.7 million) for the year to March 31 from 210.7 million pounds a year earlier.
The company, which supplies water across Devon, Cornwall and Dorset through its South West Water unit, said revenue fell 0.4 percent to 1.35 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6846 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.