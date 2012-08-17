LONDON Aug 17 Britain's Pennon cautioned that
trading at its waste management unit Viridor since the end of
March had been difficult, though strong performance at its water
and sewerage business had helped the company to perform in line
with its own expectations.
"Viridor is not immune to the difficult conditions in the
world economy and trading has been significantly below the high
level of last year's first half with recyclate prices remaining
under pressure," the company said in a statement on Friday.
Viridor, which was seen as a key driver of growth for
Pennon, struggled in the second-half of last year, hurt by lower
prices for waste paper or recovered metals, recyclate.
The company's water and sewerage business, South West Water,
had continued its strong performance against the 2010-2015
regulatory contract. Its overall financial performance since the
end of March remained in line with its own expectations.
Shares in Pennon closed at 749.5 pence on Thursday, valuing
the company at 2.7 billion pounds.