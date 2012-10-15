Oct 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised the outlook on Pennsylvania State University's AA rating
to negative from stable, citing financial uncertainty from
litigation resulting from a sex abuse scandal that resulted in
the conviction of its former assistant football coach.
Jerry Sandusky was sentenced earlier this month to 30 to 60
years in jail on 45 counts of child sex abuse.
"We based the outlook revision on our assessment of the
financial uncertainty associated with pending litigation and
related expenses regarding the Sandusky scandal," said S&P
credit analyst Blake Cullimore in a statement.
The rating agency added it could reinstate a stable outlook
for the university within two years if it achieves a resolution
to the litigation that minimally affects its operations.