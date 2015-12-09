(Adds update on budget bills, pension details, five-year
economic forecast)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK Dec 9 School districts across
Pennsylvania have borrowed about $900 million altogether since
July 1 to stay open because of the state's budget impasse, State
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale told Reuters on Wednesday.
That amount is more than double DePasquale's last estimate
in October. The total will top $1 billion if there is no state
budget by January, he said.
"The longer it goes, the worse it gets," he said.
Lawmakers in the state's Republican-led legislature are
still hashing out a spending plan after a political stalemate
with Democratic Governor Tom Wolf that has made Pennsylvania's
fiscal 2016 budget late by 161 days.
In the meantime, funding is not flowing to school districts
and social service agencies that rely on state aid, forcing many
to borrow and suffer.
Lawmakers got closer this week to a budget deal they could
present to Wolf, who is overseeing his first state budget since
taking office in January.
Republicans balked at Wolf's original proposals to hike
taxes to pay for increased education funding. Wolf ran for
office on a plan to restore education cuts made by his
predecessor.
On Monday, the state Senate passed a $30.8 billion spending
plan that would boost education funding. The House passed a
different budget on Tuesday, and now the differing bills must be
reconciled.
The Senate on Monday also approved legislation aimed at
improving the financial condition of the public retirement
system by, among other changes, establishing a hybrid
401(k)-style plan for newly hired teachers and state employees.
Pension reforms are part of talks aimed at ending the budget
impasse but are separate from the appropriation bills.
Pennsylvania's underfunded pensions, among other factors,
have pressured spending priorities. By fiscal 2021, the state's
annual pension contribution is expected to grow to $3.5 billion,
or 9.2 percent of general fund expenditures, the state's
Independent Fiscal Office said in its annual economic forecast
on Wednesday.
That is up from $1.7 billion, or 5.8 percent of
appropriations, in fiscal 2015, it said.
Ballooning retirement obligations will contribute to an
average spending growth rate of 4.1 percent annually, compared
to revenue growth of 3.4 percent each year, according to its
report.
The state's long-term fiscal imbalance could grow to a
nearly $3 billion structural deficit in five years, it said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Alan Crosby, Bernard Orr)