HARRISBURG, Pa. Dec 23 Pennsylvania lawmakers sent a $30.3 billion budget bill to Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday, a major break in the state's six-month fiscal stalemate but one that Wolf is expected to reject.

The move caps weeks of negotiations among members of the state's Republican-led legislature, with a more conservative block in the House jockeying for control of the spending plan and revenue measures.

Republicans have also been in talks with each other, their Democratic counterparts and with Wolf, a Democrat overseeing his first state budget. Versions of budget bills have bounced between the two chambers.

"It is deeply disappointing that today the Senate has caved to those same House leaders and extreme interests to continue the failed status quo and harm our schools and children by denying them these critical additional funds," Wolf said in a statement on Wednesday.

He previously supported a larger $30.8 billion budget framework agreement, which restored cuts to education funding with smaller tax hikes. That was in conjunction with reforms of the state's underfunded pension system, in part by moving some new employees into a 401(k)-style plan.

Wolf said Wednesday that "we must continue our fight," but his spokesman did not respond when asked whether he would veto the legislation.

"It is clear that the votes required for the policy proposals and the required revenue package for the framework proposal were not there," House Appropriations Chairman William Adolph, Jr. said in a statement.

"This new development gets money out to schools, state government agencies, and service providers in the quickest way possible," he said. "I hope the governor will sign this budget and allow this impasse to end."

Pennsylvania is one of only two states, along with Illinois, without a current budget. Since the start of Pennsylvania's fiscal year on July 1, its school districts have not received state aid and have borrowed at least $900 million to survive.

Philadelphia, the state's largest school district, has said it will have to shut its doors in late January if the budget stalemate is not resolved soon.

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded Pennsylvania's school district enhancement programs, which help schools issue bonds at lower interest rates, to a cap of Baa1.

On Monday the credit rating agency downgraded debt issued by the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, the state's largest service provider to senior citizens, largely because of the budget impasse. (Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Additional reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)