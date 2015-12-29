HARRISBURG, Pa. Dec 29 Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf rejected on Tuesday a budget proposed by Republican-led lawmakers, calling it 'garbage,' but allowed spending on education and social services to go ahead to avoid a threatened closure of schools in the state.

"I am expressing the outrage that all of us should feel about the garbage the Republican legislative leaders have tried to dump on us," said a visibly angry Wolf. "This budget is wrong for Pennsylvania, and the legislature, the folks we elected to serve us, need to own up to this."

Pennsylvania has been without a budget for six months due to a feud between Wolf, a Democrat who took office at the start of the year, and the Republican-controlled legislature.

(Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Editing by Bernadette Baum)