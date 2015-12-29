(Adds quote from Senate Republican)
By David DeKok
HARRISBURG, Pa. Dec 29 Pennsylvania Governor
Tom Wolf on Tuesday rejected a budget proposed by Republican-led
lawmakers, calling it "garbage," but allowed spending on
education and some services to be funded to avoid a threatened
closure of schools in the state.
Pennsylvania has been without a budget for six months due to
a feud between Wolf, a Democrat who took office at the start of
the year, and the Republican-controlled legislature. The impasse
has led to credit downgrades and threatened basic services.
"I am expressing the outrage that all of us should feel
about the garbage the Republican legislative leaders have tried
to dump on us," said a visibly angry Wolf. "This budget is wrong
for Pennsylvania, and the legislature, the folks we elected to
serve us, need to own up to this."
Wolf said the Republican proposal cut school spending by $95
million.
Lawmakers are fighting over additional education spending
Wolf wants to fund with income tax hikes and a new tax on
natural gas extraction. Republicans balked at those measures and
want reform to the state's public pension system.
The line-item veto exercised by the governor will allow
spending of around $23.3 billion, compared with the $30.3
billion that was in the Republicans' budget proposal.
That money will go toward education funding, state
corrections institutions and medical assistance, Wolf said.
The move buys a reprieve for state schools that are running
low on funds. Philadelphia, the state's largest school district,
said it would have to shut its doors in late January if the
budget stalemate is not resolved.
School districts across the state have had to borrow at
least $900 million in total to stay open.
Wolf called on lawmakers to return to Harrisburg to pass the
$30.8 billion plan he wanted. That budget contains an additional
$377 million in education funding.
"It's imperative that we get back together," said Senate
Majority Leader Jake Corman, adding that he hopes to return to
negotiations with Wolf in the "next day or two."
The higher budget was passed by the Senate and twice by the
House before House Speaker Mike Turzai, facing a conservative
rebellion, sent members home before they could vote. The Senate
then sent Woolf the $30.3 billion budget approved by the House.
The state and its agencies have faced a number of credit
downgrades this year. Fitch downgraded Pennsylvania to
'AA-minus' from 'AA' in September.
(Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Writing by Edward
Krudy; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)