By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 Pennsylvania Governor Tom
Wolf, a Democrat, said on Wednesday that he would veto the
latest Republican budget as lawmakers continue their months-long
struggle to set a spending plan.
The Pennsylvania Senate passed a $30 billion supplemental
budget for fiscal 2016 on Wednesday, and the House is also
expected to approve the same bill.
"In its current form, I will veto this budget, and I urge
Republicans in the legislature to stop the partisan games and
come back to the table to negotiate a final budget that funds
our schools and eliminates the nearly $2 billion deficit," Wolf
said in a statement.
Using the Republicans' own math, he said, the budget creates
a deficit that would prompt big cuts to education and social
programs and lead to higher property taxes.
Though Wolf introduced a fiscal 2017 budget on Feb. 9, the
state still has only a partial spending plan for this fiscal
year, which began July 1. That makes a full 2016 budget nearly
nine months overdue.
During the impasse, school districts, colleges and social
service agencies have all had to make due without state funding.
The partial budget Wolf agreed to in December finally sent
the first six months of aid flowing to schools, but by then they
had gone almost that long without any state money.
School districts borrowed a collective $1 billion across the
state - incurring up to $50 million in interest and fees - to
stay open through December. They are now warning, again, that
they could soon have to consider shutting without state funds.
The spending plan passed on Wednesday by the Senate does not
raise sales or income taxes but restores most of the $6 billion
in funding Wolf eliminated in his line-item vetoes in December.
The bill would provide $5.95 billion for basic education, a
$200 million increase from the previous year. It would also
restore higher education funds, including for community
colleges, The Pennsylvania State University and Temple
University.
Wolf took office in January 2015 pledging to restore the
previous administration's cuts to education funding. He wanted
to pay for it in part with a tax on natural gas extraction,
which some Republican legislative leaders have opposed.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Sandra Maler)