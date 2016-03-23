March 23 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said on Wednesday that he would allow a Republican budget bill for fiscal 2016 to become law without his signature, ending nine months of stalemate that starved schools and social service agencies of funding.

Stuck in political gridlock, the state has only had a partial spending plan in place for this fiscal year, which began on July 1. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)