By Hilary Russ
March 23 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a
Democrat, said on Wednesday he would allow a Republican budget
bill for fiscal 2016 to become law without his signature, ending
nine months of stalemate that starved schools and social service
agencies of funding.
Due to the political gridlock, the state until now only had
a partial spending plan in place for this fiscal year, which
began on July 1.
Wolf, who took office in January 2015, previously said he
would veto the latest $30 billion budget bill. But
on Wednesday he said he would let it become law to allow funding
to flow to schools, some of which have said they could have to
close within weeks without state aid.
The move leaves the worst-rated U.S. state, Illinois, as the
only one without an enacted budget for the current fiscal year.
Earlier in March, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services warned that
it could downgrade Pennsylvania's 'AA-' credit rating by the end
of the month without an enacted budget that addresses the
structural deficit.
"We still face enormous problems that this budget does not
even pretend to address," he said in a statement, noting that
the spending plan is still out of balance.
"Let's be clear: the math in this budget does not work. Next
fiscal year - that already has a $2 billion deficit - will now
begin with an extra $300 million deficit," he said.
The announcement and additional $200 million of education
funding in the budget "come at a critical time as more schools
are nearing the end of their financial rope," the Pennsylvania
School Boards Association said in a statement.
The group supported Wolf's efforts to increase education
funding. His campaign promise to restore education funding by
imposing a new tax on natural gas extraction met resistance in
the Republican-led legislature.
The association said the state should also reimburse school
districts for interest payments on loans they had to take to
stay open. Through December, when lawmakers finalized a partial
spending plan, schools had borrowed about $1 billion with
interest costs of up to $50 million.
