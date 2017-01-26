By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Penn.
HARRISBURG, Penn. Jan 26 Pennsylvania officials
said on Thursday they will shutter a state prison in Pittsburgh
by June 30 as part of a plan to close an estimated $716 million
revenue shortfall in this year's budget.
Closing the prison, SCI Pittsburgh, will save an estimated
$81 million annually and have less impact on the local community
because of the robust economy in Pittsburgh, state Corrections
Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement.
"We can focus on helping employees transition to other
facilities, relocating inmates within our system, and beginning
plans that enable the closure of this prison by the end of
June," Wetzel said.
Pennsylvania is also facing a growing structural deficit now
projected at $2.9 billion for fiscal 2018, according to Matt
Knittel, director of the Independent Fiscal Office.
State officials initially said they would close two prisons
on a list of five, but Wetzel said closing a large prison like
SCI Pittsburgh made it unnecessary to target a second prison to
achieve the necessary savings. He said specialty medical
services at the prison can be relocated.
The other four prisons on the list are located in rural
areas, where they are important sources of stable, good-paying
jobs. Legislative pushback to save those prisons was intense.
Senators held a hearing in Harrisburg on Monday to decry the
potential employment and public safety impact of closing their
local prisons.
"The voices of Northeastern Pennsylvania were heard," said
Senator John Yudichak, a Democrat who fought to retain SCI
Retreat, a prison near Wilkes-Barre, in comments to WBRE-TV on
Thursday.
(Reporting by David DeKok and Hilary Russ; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)