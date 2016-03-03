(Adds S&P warning of downgrade, background on budget impasse, quote from S&P analyst)

March 3 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services warned on Thursday it could downgrade Pennsylvania's AA-minus general obligation and other ratings by the end of March if the state's structural budget imbalance is not addressed.

The credit rating agency placed the ratings on a watch list as a budget impasse continues between Democratic Governor Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the legislature, leaving the state without a complete spending plan for the fiscal year that began July 1.

"The CreditWatch action reflects our view that a failure to pass a budget package for fiscal 2016 that addresses long-term structural balance could exacerbate the state's projected structural budget gap for fiscal 2017," S&P analyst Carol Spain said in a statement.

Wolf proposed a $32.7 billion fiscal 2017 budget last month, cautioning lawmakers about the state's $2 billion deficit "time bomb."

S&P also placed Pennsylvania's A-plus appropriation rating, single-A departmental appropriation rating, and A-minus moral obligation rating on the watch list.