June 23 U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah resigned from Congress on Thursday, two days after being convicted of orchestrating multiple frauds aimed at enriching himself and preserving his political career.

"Upon reflection, I hereby make official my resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives effective immediately," Fattah wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan. (Reporting by Kouichi Shirayanagi; Editing by Tim Ahmann)