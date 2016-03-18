By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, March 18
NEW YORK, March 18 City officials in Scranton,
Pennsylvania, on Friday disclosed details of a $31.5 million
deal to pay off a long-overdue labor award.
The city will pay about $29.3 million in back pay to police
and firefighters, including retirees, and put a total of $1.59
million into the city's public pension funds.
Scranton has until June 30 to fund the back pay award, which
it plans to do by selling bonds, most likely unrated and through
a private placement. It is aiming for a blended interest rate of
below 6 percent and expects the duration to be 20 years, said
City Business Administrator David Bulzoni in a call with
reporters.
"This was a debt that we inherited. This administration, we
pay our debts," Mayor William Courtright said during the call.
The city's previous administration under then-Mayor
Christopher Doherty made headlines in 2012 when it cut police
and firefighter pay to minimum wage for two weeks because it
could not make payroll.
But the dispute at the heart of the new agreement goes
further back into Doherty's tenure to a 2011 state Supreme Court
arbitration award that had been accruing interest as it went
unpaid.
"It's been hanging over the head of the city since then,"
said Ned Abrahamsen, the city's labor council, on the call. "It
obviously affected our financial standing in the industry and
our ability to do the necessary borrowing that any city has to
do."
The Scranton Parking Authority also defaulted in 2012, which
"was absolutely debilitating," Bulzoni said. "We've tackled that
issue head on."
In conjunction with a bond sale to repay the arbitration
award, the city hopes to refund some of the Parking Authority's
approximately $50 million of outstanding debt.
Officials also say they are close to finalizing the sale of
the city's sewer authority, which they hope to complete this
calendar year.
Part of the labor deal includes pension reforms. The funds
will be managed by a third party administrator, to be selected
through a bidding process, and disability pensions will be
determined by a single specialist.
More than half the pensions paid by the city are on
disability, Abrahamsen said, against less than 10 percent
statewide.
The deals will help the distressed city, which is under
state oversight, make progress on its recovery plan and "take
away any fear of receivership or bankruptcy," he said.
(Editing by Daniel Bases and Bernadette Baum)