* Regional impact from closing refineries greater than
thought
* Leaked state report increases job and revenue loss
estimates
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 13 The powerful steel
workers' union made a new push on Tuesday to
forestall closure of the U.S. Northeast's biggest refinery,
saying the region's economy has suffered more from refinery
closings than experts had thought.
In the latest salvo of an increasingly politicized debate
around Sunoco and ConocoPhillips' moves to sell or close
struggling plants, the United Steelworkers Union (USW) said an
unpublished January study by the Pennsylvania Department of
Labor and Industry showed 20 percent more jobs would be lost.
The USW cited a Delaware County Daily Times report on Sunday
citing a study that showed 36,618 jobs were in jeopardy because
of the closures of the ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pa., and Sunoco
Marcus Hook, Pa., refineries and the soon-to-be-closed Sunoco
Philadelphia refinery, the region's largest.
The report, which was published in January, has not been
released to the public yet, a spokeswoman for the department
said. The USW represents 1,200 of the 2,200 workers in the
refineries.
It is likely to stoke debate about the economic impact of
closures that may claim around 50 percent of the region's
refining capacity, not only reducing jobs but also making the
populous U.S. Northeast more dependent on imported fuel.
"This situation is worse than we thought," said Jim Savage,
president of USW Local 10-1 of the Philadelphia refinery.
"Other studies told us that for every direct refinery job
lost, another eight to 10 workers lose their indirect jobs.
These job figures make it more crucial than ever that
ConocoPhillips and Sunoco put more effort into finding buyers
for these refineries."
All three of the East Coast refineries run costly light,
sweet crude imported from overseas, and have struggled to
compete with more efficient overseas plants or U.S. Midwest
refiners who are soaking up discount landlocked crude.
"Combine these alarming statistics with the fuel supply
shortages and price hikes that are anticipated and we have a
critical situation in the Northeast," said USW Local 10-234
President Denis Stephano of Trainer.
"The time is now for the government to act. Our country
can't afford these shutdowns."
Original estimates put total job losses at about 30,000 in
January, based on the assumption that about 2,500 jobs would be
gone with the refinery closures.
The new study estimates that 18.3 jobs will be lost for each
refinery job lost and that the total economic loss for the
affected communities will be more than $566 million in state and
local taxes.
Pennsylvania's Center for Workforce Information & Analysis
also published re-employment assessment reports that said 39
percent of the ConocoPhillips workforce, 156 workers, would have
a fair to difficult time getting a new job.
Sunoco has already idled its 178,000 bpd refinery in Marcus
Hook, Pennsylvania and plans to shut down its 335,000 bpd
refinery in Philadelphia if a buyer can't be found.
Another area refinery, ConocoPhillips has also
ceased making products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
All three refineries are with in a 12 mile radius and account
for about 50 percent of Northeast refinery capacity.
The majority of workers at ConocoPhillips' 185,000 bpd
Trainer refinery and Sunoco's 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook refinery
have already been let go.
In a report released in late February, the U.S. government
said price spikes in gasoline and diesel are expected if Sunoco
closes the 335,000 Philadelphia refinery this summer as supplies
tighten, pushing up prices.