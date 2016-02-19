(Adds details, background, analyst quote)

By Hilary Russ

Feb 19 Moody's Investors Service on Friday slashed its pre-default enhanced ratings on three Pennsylvania school districts by several notches to junk, then stripped the ratings altogether as fallout from the state's ongoing budget impasse continues.

The action is the result of a review begun in December, when the state's budget gridlock prompted Moody's to downgrade Pennsylvania's school enhancement programs to Baa1, a low investment grade. Such programs intercept state aid that is supposed to go to schools, sending it directly to bondholders of school debt to avoid defaults.

At the same time, the credit rating agency warned that it could downgrade these three fiscally weak districts, which participate in the program, because they do not have any underlying credit ratings of their own.

Moody's cut Chester Upland School District and Duquesne City School District four notches to Ba2. It also downgraded Steelton Highspire School District's enhanced rating six notches to Ba2 from Baa1.

Moody's then withdrew its enhanced ratings because its new methodology, laid out in December as a so-called "bottom up" approach, calls for districts to be rated first on their own underlying public ratings, which the three districts do not have.

Friday's action is yet another stress point in Pennsylvania's state budget crisis. Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-led legislature have only a partial budget for this fiscal year, which began seven months ago.

Before officials finalized the current partial spending plan, school districts last year had to borrow at least $1 billion because state aid stopped flowing without a budget.

Intercept programs have prevented several would-be defaults in the past, Moody's said in December. But "during the current budget impasse, districts have been left mostly to their own devices, and some of the mechanisms in place designed to assure timely debt service have shut down altogether."

Janney Montgomery Scott managing director Alan Schankel said he is a "big fan" of the state enhancement program.

"But if there's no money to intercept, then certainly it's not a workable solution," he said.

While the impact from Moody's action will likely be muted, it could tarnish debt from some fiscally weaker school systems, particularly in some Western and Northeastern parts of the state with less wealth and more residents who struggle to pay taxes.

"It lowers the demand for Pennsylvania school district debt moderately," he said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)