(Adds details, background, analyst quote)
By Hilary Russ
Feb 19 Moody's Investors Service on Friday
slashed its pre-default enhanced ratings on three Pennsylvania
school districts by several notches to junk, then stripped the
ratings altogether as fallout from the state's ongoing budget
impasse continues.
The action is the result of a review begun in December, when
the state's budget gridlock prompted Moody's to downgrade
Pennsylvania's school enhancement programs to Baa1, a low
investment grade. Such programs intercept state aid that is
supposed to go to schools, sending it directly to bondholders of
school debt to avoid defaults.
At the same time, the credit rating agency warned that it
could downgrade these three fiscally weak districts, which
participate in the program, because they do not have any
underlying credit ratings of their own.
Moody's cut Chester Upland School District and Duquesne City
School District four notches to Ba2. It also downgraded Steelton
Highspire School District's enhanced rating six notches to Ba2
from Baa1.
Moody's then withdrew its enhanced ratings because its new
methodology, laid out in December as a so-called "bottom up"
approach, calls for districts to be rated first on their own
underlying public ratings, which the three districts do not
have.
Friday's action is yet another stress point in
Pennsylvania's state budget crisis. Governor Tom Wolf, a
Democrat, and the Republican-led legislature have only a partial
budget for this fiscal year, which began seven months ago.
Before officials finalized the current partial spending
plan, school districts last year had to borrow at least $1
billion because state aid stopped flowing without a budget.
Intercept programs have prevented several would-be defaults
in the past, Moody's said in December. But "during the current
budget impasse, districts have been left mostly to their own
devices, and some of the mechanisms in place designed to assure
timely debt service have shut down altogether."
Janney Montgomery Scott managing director Alan Schankel said
he is a "big fan" of the state enhancement program.
"But if there's no money to intercept, then certainly it's
not a workable solution," he said.
While the impact from Moody's action will likely be muted,
it could tarnish debt from some fiscally weaker school systems,
particularly in some Western and Northeastern parts of the state
with less wealth and more residents who struggle to pay taxes.
"It lowers the demand for Pennsylvania school district debt
moderately," he said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)