By Hilary Russ
March 9 Pennsylvania's distressed capital
city Harrisburg on Thursday will not make $5.3 million of debt
payments due March 15 to ensure there is enough cash to fund
vital services.
"This action will enable the city to continue operating and
providing services while taking important steps to recover
fiscal stability," receiver David Unkovic said in a statement.
Holders of the affected bonds and notes do have some
protection, however, because principal and interest payments are
insured by Ambac Assurance Corp., Unkovic said.
Pennsylvania's capital of 50,000 people is mired in $326
million in debt due to the expensive retrofits and repairs of
its troubled trash incinerator.
The city filed a rare municipal bankruptcy, but a judge
threw out the case last year.
The state then tapped Unkovic to take over the city's
finances.
The payments that will be skipped consist of: $2.735 million
due on the city's general obligation refunding bonds, Series D
of 1997, and $2.53 million due on the city's general
obligation refunding notes, Series F of 1997, Unkovic said.