UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
HARRISBURG, Pa. Aug 15 A jury found Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane guilty on Monday of perjury and all other charges in her trial on allegations that she leaked grand jury information to a reporter, local media reported.
Kane's conviction was reported by Philly.com and ABC's WPVI-TV. She had faced charges of perjury, obstruction of justice, false swearing and official oppression in the trial in Norristown, a suburb of Philadelphia. (Reporting by David DeKok and Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
NEW YORK, May 17 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over excess diesel emissions as early as this week if no agreement is reached with the Italian-American automaker, two sources briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.