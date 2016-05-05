NEW YORK May 5 A Pennsylvania woman who
suffered severe injuries when an 18-year-old college student
fell on her from an eighth-story window has sued the dead
teenager's estate, claiming permanent disabilities.
Erica Goodwin, 45, was walking in Philadelphia's Center City
district on Jan. 15, 2015, when Rebecca Kim landed on her after
falling from the eighth floor of an apartment building, leaving
her with spinal fractures and other injuries.
The Philadelphia medical examiner's office ruled Kim's death
a suicide.
According to Goodwin's lawsuit, Kim, a first-year student at
Temple University, was visiting friends who lived in the
apartment, which houses students at the Art Institute of
Philadelphia.
She told them she wanted to take photographs from the ledge
and then either fell or jumped to her death, the complaint said.
In addition to Kim's estate, the lawsuit also names as
defendants the Art Institute and its parent company Education
Management Corp, the students who lived in the
apartment and the companies that managed and owned the building,
among other entities.
Goodwin's injuries were the result of the defendants'
negligence for allowing access to the ledge, according to the
lawsuit, which was filed in the Court of Common Pleas in
Philadelphia.
A lawyer and a spokeswoman for the Art Institute declined to
comment on Thursday.
Kim's relatives filed their own wrongful death lawsuit in
December against many of the same corporate defendants, claiming
they did not take appropriate steps to secure the building's
windows. The lawsuit characterized Kim's death as a "fall," and
did not address whether she acted intentionally.
