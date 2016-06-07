June 7 Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday
approved the sale of bottled wine in supermarkets, convenience
stores, restaurants and hotels, a move that could generate
millions in state revenues as it takes wine sales beyond the
state's publicly run liquor store system.
The legislation goes to Governor Tom Wolf, who said in a
statement that he would conduct a final review once it reaches
his desk. Wolf added that the legislation "provides greater
customer convenience to the people of Pennsylvania" and that his
goals include modernizing the liquor sale system and increasing
much-needed revenue for the state budget.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is the largest
purchaser of wine and spirits in the United States. The state
has an 18 percent liquor tax.
Pennsylvania is one of just two U.S. states, along with
Utah, with full control over its liquor sale system - owning and
operating retail and wholesale operations.
Privatizing that system has long been a divisive idea in
Pennsylvania. Such a move could put thousands of employees at
the state-run, unionized stores out of work and was one of a
handful of issues that contributed to a nearly nine-month
impasse over this year's state budget.
The legislation now before Wolf allows establishments that
already have licenses for carry-out beer to sell up to four
bottles of wine to customers.
It also expands direct wine shipments by the case; liquor,
wine and beer sales at casinos; and hours of operation at state
stores. The move is expected to increase retail wine sales
overall and could add more than $150 million to state coffers
through taxes and licensing fees.
Expanding wine sales to private stores is a "very
significant step... in terms of privatization," House Speaker
Mike Turzai told PennLive.com. Turzai has been pushing for full
privatizastion.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Bernard Orr)