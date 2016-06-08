June 8 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on
Wednesday signed into law new measures to expand the sale of
bottled wine to certain private stores, a move that could
generate millions in state revenues through taxes and licensing
fees.
Pennsylvania is one of just two U.S. states, along with
Utah, with full control over its liquor sale system - owning and
operating retail and wholesale operations.
"This is truly a historic day for Pennsylvania and the most
significant step the commonwealth has taken to reform our liquor
system in 80 years," Wolf said in a statement.
The new legislation, passed by lawmakers on Tuesday, moves
wine sales beyond the state's publicly run system, allowing
supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants and hotels that
already have licenses for carry-out beer to sell up to four
bottles of wine to customers.
It also expands direct wine shipments by the case; liquor,
wine and beer sales at casinos; and hours of operation at state
stores, including on Sundays. The move is expected to increase
retail wine sales overall and could add more than $150 million
to state coffers.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is the largest
purchaser of wine and spirits in the United States. The state
has an 18 percent liquor tax.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)