By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA, March 21
closer on Thursday toward getting out of the liquor business,
with its House of Representatives voting to sell state-run
liquor stores into private hands.
Passage of the measure, which still faces a vote in the
state Senate, would leave Utah as the only U.S. state to control
the wholesale and retail sales of liquor and wine.
The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House approved the
measure by a vote of 105 to 90.
It still must pass the Republican-controlled Senate, where
its fate is uncertain.
Currently, liquor and wine can only be purchased in
Pennsylvania in 600 state-run stores, which have standardized
hours and standardized prices.
Under this measure, licenses to sell wine and liquor would
be open for sale to beer distributors, grocery stores,
convenience stores, restaurants and bars, while the state-run
stores would be phased out.
Advocates of privatization say it would allow for more
flexibility in sales and say the sale of licenses could generate
as much as $1 billion in revenue for the state.
Opponents dispute that figure, saying it is overblown, and
say the measure would cost hundreds of jobs. They also say the
price of the licenses could well be beyond the means of small
retail stores.
Republican state Senator Chuck McIlhinney, chairman of the
Senate's Law and Justice committee, said on Thursday there is no
timeline yet for consideration of the measure in the committee
or full Senate.
He also said he was unsure if there are enough votes in the
Senate to pass the bill.
When the measure cleared a House committee earlier this
week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett called it "a momentous,
first step to bring Pennsylvania into the 21st century and
provide Pennsylvanians with the convenience and choice that
Americans in 48 other states enjoy."
Corbett, like several governors before him dating back to
1974, has been attempting to privatize the state's liquor
business. The system dates back to 1933, at the end of
Prohibition.
A public opinion survey conducted by Franklin & Marshall
College showed last month that state voters are by and large
split on whether to sell the state liquor stores.