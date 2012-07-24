July 24 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday
said it may cut Pennsylvania State University's Aa1 revenue bond
rating, the day after the school was fined in connection with a
sex abuse scandal.
"The most notable recent events include the release of an
investigative report from former FBI Director Louis Freeh, which
heavily criticized Penn State's governance and management, and
the disclosure of sanctions on July 23, 2012 by the National
Collegiate Athletic Association and the Big Ten Conference,"
Moody's said in its statement.
About $1.0 billion of debt is affected by the rating
action.
"The review will assess the potential credit implications of
these reports and investigations, which collectively point
directly to weaknesses in the university's management and
governance practices," the statement concluded.
Moody's will also look at potential negative implications
for the university's student demand.