By Hilary Russ
Oct 6 The state panel that oversees
Philadelphia's cash-strapped public schools abruptly canceled a
contract with teachers on Monday, despite nearly two years of
labor negotiations, and said teachers would have to begin paying
for healthcare benefits.
The move, which a labor expert said was likely unprecedented
in the United States, would free up $43.8 million for the
district this school year. Next year, it is facing a $71 million
budget shortfall.
The system's long-running financial woes have become a
full-blown crisis over the past couple years, leading to
thousands of layoffs, dozens of shuttered buildings and program
cuts.
The move will affect the roughly 16,000 members of the
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which represents teachers,
assistants, nurses, counselors and others.
"Bringing health benefits in line with those received by
other district, city and state employees will drive tens of
millions to our classrooms," the chairman of the School Reform
Commission, William Green, said in a statement.
The changes could save nearly $200 million in operating
funds and $47 million in federal funds over the next four years,
the commission said. Wages, work rules and other economic
provisions of the PFT's bargaining contract were not altered.
Most of Philadelphia's teachers do not pay anything toward
their health insurance. The new plan requires them to contribute
between $27 and $71 from each bi-weekly paycheck, depending on
salary, and goes into effect on Dec. 15.
Tom Juravich, a University of Massachusetts Amherst labor
professor, said that canceling a public employee labor contract
in such a manner is rare, if unprecedented.
"This idea of the state panel just simply canceling the
teachers agreement, there is very little precedent in doing
that," he said. "This is violating the whole collective
bargaining process.
"This is hard bargaining tough politics. You can't send a
stronger message than this," Juravich said.
The changes are likely to be challenged in court. PFT's
president, Jerry Jordan, said the union would "pursue every
legal recourse we have."
The ability to cancel the existing contract and impose new
terms is unique in Pennsylvania to the commission and
Philadelphia's schools, acting Secretary of Education Carolyn
Dumaresq said in a statement.
"This is not an expansion of state authority and will not
impact collective bargaining agreements in other school
districts," she said.
Teachers, many of whom have seen their classroom support
slashed and have paid for supplies out of their own pockets,
have been working under their old contract, which expired in
August 2013.
The president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi
Weingarten, said the move was an "ambush" by Republican Governor
Tom Corbett, who is fighting an uphill battle for re-election in
November.
Corbett said in a statement that it was time for
Philadelphia teachers to "join the thousands of public school
employees across the state who already contribute to their
health care costs."
St. Louis labor lawyer Corey Franklin said that the sudden
change was "likely a function of limited health insurance
options available to the district upon its annual open
enrollment."
