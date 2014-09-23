Sept 23 Fitch downgraded its rating on
Pennsylvania's general obligation bonds to 'AA-minus' from 'AA',
reflecting the U.S. state's inability to address its fiscal
challenges.
"The commonwealth's rapid growth in fixed costs,
particularly the escalating pension burden, poses a key ongoing
challenge," Fitch Ratings said in a statement.
Fitch said it expects budgetary planning and management to
mitigate the pressures consistent with the 'AA-minus' rating.
The rating agency revised its outlook on the bonds to
'stable' from 'negative'.
