July 19 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
cut the general obligation bond rating of Pennsylvania's
Montgomery County to Aa1 from AAA after several years of
operating deficits caused by a growing budgetary imbalance.
The downgrade affects $417 million of long-term outstanding
debt. Moody's also revised the county's ratings outlook to
stable from negative.
At the end of fiscal 2011, the general fund reserves of the
suburban Philadelphia county were $24 million. That amounted to
a "weak" 6.2 percent of revenue and was "well below average" for
others in Moody's top-tier AAA rating category, the agency said.
Moody's was also concerned about the county's continued
exposure to derivative agreements of about $200 million
altogether, as well as what Moody's said was a recent pattern of
failing to make annual pension contributions.
Earlier this week Moody's cut the state's credit rating and
put its higher education system on review for a possible
downgrade.