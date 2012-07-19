By Hilary Russ
July 19 Credit rating agencies are warning
Pennsylvania about the high cost of its pension system, with
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services saying on Thursday that it
could downgrade the state in the next two years if the problem
isn't fixed.
S&P changed its outlook on the state's debt to 'negative'
from 'stable,' saying it was concerned in part about mounting
spending pressure for public pensions amid a slow-growth
economy.
S&P affirmed the 'AA' credit rating on the state's GO debt,
but said the rating could drop a notch if Pennsylvania does not
enact pension reform.
The action followed a move on Monday by Moody's Investors
Service, which cut Pennsylvania's credit rating to 'Aa2' from
'Aa1' and cited similar concerns.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett has vowed to reform the
state's pension system. Many other states have already made
changes or are in the midst of doing so, though most reforms are
challenged in court.
Corbett told Reuters last week that he would be spending the
summer working to come up with recommendations.
The state has two main pension funds. One, for public school
employees, had a $26.5 billion unfunded liability and was funded
at 69 percent as of June 30.
Another pension fund, for state employees, had a liability
of nearly $15 billion and was funded at 65.3 percent as of Dec.
31.
Experts consider a pension funded at 80 percent to be
healthy.
On Thursday, Fitch Ratings affirmed its 'AA-plus' credit
rating and negative outlook on the state's GO debt.
The state is planning to sell just over $360 million in
general obligation refunding bonds next Tuesday.
Pennsylvania Budget Secretary Charles Zogby said by phone
that the state is "determined to make progress" on pension
reform and on continuing to restore structural balance in the
budget.
"Of course the downgrade itself is disappointing," he said,
adding that the rating agencies also took note of the state's
on-time budgets and its reduced reliance on one-time revenue
measures, both seen as positives.
The state also has low to moderate bonded debt levels that
are "conservatively structured and well-managed," Zogby said.