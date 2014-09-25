Sept 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Thursday cut its rating on Pennsylvania's GO debt outstanding to
'AA-minus' from 'AA', citing weakened financial position and
increased expenditure pressures. S&P's outlook is stable.
"The downgrade reflects our view of the state's diminished
financial flexibility and growing expenditure pressures due to
inaction on pension reform and limited revenue growth," S&P
said.
S&P said the 2014 outlook is for higher employment growth of
0.9 percent but still below the 1.6 percent projected rate of
national employment growth.
"The stable outlook on Pennsylvania reflects our view that
the state will continue to manage its finances with limited
financial flexibility," S&P said in its note.
S&P also lowered its rating on several tax increment bonds
guaranteed by the commonwealth to 'A' from 'A-plus'.
On Sept. 23, Fitch Ratings cut Pennsylvania's rating to
"AA-minus" because of the state's budget problems and escalating
pension liabilities.
Nearly 7 percent, or $2 billion, of Pennsylvania's $29
billion budget for fiscal 2015 relies on one-time revenue
sources, Fitch analysts had said.
In July, Moody's Investors Service cut Pennsylvania debt to
"Aa3" from "Aa2", the third consecutive year that a new state
budget has prompted a credit cut. Moody's outlook is stable.
